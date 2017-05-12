Driver in fatal Union St. crash indicted by grand jury

New developments have been released following the fatal accident that occurred on Union Street in Springfield earlier this year.

The crash took the lives of three Central High School students and one resident of Springfield on the evening of January 17.

18-year-old Aaron Thorne from New Haven, Connecticut was driving a stolen Jeep out of Milford going twice the posted speed limit when he lost control and crashed into a tree, according to police.

Thorne was indicted by a Hampden County Grand Jury on Friday for four counts of manslaughter, four counts of negligent vehicular homicide, one count of receiving a stolen vehicle, and one count of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

