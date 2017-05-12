4 alleged cocaine and heroin dealers arrested during Springfield raid

Pictured from left to right: Daquan Fortune, Bradley Davis, Eric Williams, Rysheim Smith

Four alleged drug dealers were arrested during a raid at an abandoned apartment building in Springfield on Thursday.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News an investigation by narcotics officers revealed the vacant apartment was being used as a “distribution point” for heroin and cocaine.

Before officers entered the apartment on 900 Worthington Street, people on the street were yelling in order to warn the dealers inside that police were there, said Delaney.

Once police were inside, they discovered four people hiding inside a bedroom and closets.

The raid resulted in police seizing packaged heroin and cocaine along with packaging material, drug paraphernalia and $1,164.

Police arrested the following suspects:

Daquan Fortune age 27 of 1231 Bay Street, Springfield

Bradley Davis age 27 of 755 Worthington Street, Springfield

Eric Williams age 25 of 10 Federal Ct. Springfield

Rysheim Smith age 23 of 317 Peekskill Ave. Springfield

Fortune had outstanding warrants for violation of a restraining order.

They all face possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute charges.