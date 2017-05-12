Spirit of Springfield prepares for the 'world's largest pancake breakfast'

The Spirit of Springfield is preparing for their annual "World's largest pancake breakfast" event that will kick off on Saturday.

Main Street is already shut down as hundreds of tables are in place and chairs ready to go up and grills ready for the main attraction.

"It really is the largest pancake breakfast in the world. We'll have 10,000 people times 3 pancakes, that's 30,000 pancakes right there," said Judy Matt of the Spirit of Springfield.



The tradition of the breakfast, which celebrates the city's founding in 1636 began in 1976 and has grown ever since.

300 volunteers will help out that day, that include members of the National Guard, all the way to workers from the Springfield DPW.

"Everybody has their own little tasks, one person's measuring water, one's cutting boxes, one's carrying buckets full so, and we have a few mixers," said Dennis Landry, the Food Service Director at Mercy Medical Center.



The breakfast begins Saturday at 8 a.m. until about 11 a.m. on Main Street.

