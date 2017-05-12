Special Olympic competitors in Palmer return to rally

Students, faculty, and staff and others gathered at Palmer High School to cheer on students that participated in the Special Olympics.

A team of more than 40 athletes returned after a day of fierce competition.



The Palmer Special Education Life Skills students competed in the Special Olympics at the Quabbin Regional High School in Barre.



"It was an amazing day, and man, we had an amazing time today!" said Anthony Serricchio.



They were welcomed back with fanfare from several Palmer schools while proudly decorated in their new medals.



The welcome back was a day that the whole school looks forward to every year.

"We certainly support the program that we're putting on here, for all of the students," said student, Ben Domanorski.

Staff members said this camaraderie makes a huge difference for all students.



"You can see how involved our student body is, and our kids just [had] an amazing day," said Special Education teacher, Paul Holloway.



Students and staff agree that being a supportive school community is what it means to be a Palmer High School Panther!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.