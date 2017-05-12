UMass Amherst commencement underway

The University of Massachusetts Amherst commencement is underway where Senator Elizabeth Warren is in attendance.

Students were anxious to officially end their college careers in front of their friends and family.

Traffic on Route 9 in and around campus was slow as families came to watch their love ones get their Bachelors Degrees.

Earlier this morning Doctoral Degrees were awarded as well as other graduation activities will be taking place this weekend.

One of the graduates, Marcus Camby a former UMass basketball star who left for the NBA is finishing his degree more than 20 years later.

He will be next to thousands of other students graduating on Friday and bringing in thousands more to watch them graduate.

The keynote speaker to Friday's address is Senator Elizabeth Warren.

