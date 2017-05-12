10 Towns in 10 Days: Holyoke

The last stop on our 10 Towns in 10 Days tour took Jacob to Holyoke.

He found a city where traditions comes in different forms.

Holyoke, a city incorporated in 1850, is seeing a bit of a rebirth.

“Downtown is getting revitalized. It's going to be awesome down there. There is a lot of stuff that will be happening down there soon.”

Holyoke was built as one of the first planned industrial cities in the US. The canals, once powering nearly 25 paper mills, now offer a serene walking path through downtown.

Heritage State Park shows visitors a glimpse into Holyoke's cultural and industrial past.

The merry-go-round brings you back to your childhood, and the International Volleyball Hall of Fame honors past and present representatives of the game.

Nearby, the Holyoke Children's Museum gives kids a chance to explore their imagination.

“The museum is a learning center for kids 0-9. It's interactive. The exhibits are all teachable experiences for kids,” said Executive Director Susan Kelley.

Kids get a chance to climb and play throughout the museum in their 16 exhibits.

“If you have a place where there's not a lot to do, the kids tend to throw things around and get bored. They can't get bored here.”

“All kids are welcome. From future firefighters and police officers, to crime fighters of a different kind.”

“We bring a lot of tourism to this part of Holyoke. We love the community.”

A huge draw each March is the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. Some estimates put the total near 300,000 attendees. One of the biggest parades in the US!

Another Holyoke tradition is Nick's Nest.

Around since the 1920s, Nick's Nest grew in its fame serving hot dogs and popcorn over the years.

“When people come back to Holyoke, they might go to visit their mother or grandmother. Whatever way they come back, the first stop, they come to nick's nest,” said Owner Kevin Chateauneuf.

If you need an escape, Mt. Tom sits to the north of downtown. There are hiking trails, a serene pond, and areas for picnics.

Margaret's Pantry tries to meet the shortage.

The need is great, especially in the time we are in right now. The food demand is crucial for a lot of the kids, a lot of the parents,” said Manager Brenda Lamagdeleine.

Considered an emergency food pantry, Margaret's is able to give once a month, every month.

“Per individual, we give approximately 75lbs of food. A family of 4 would get a little over 300lbs of food. It's 4 days, 3 meals per day, with 3 snacks.”

The total food they provide the community is amazing.

“Per month, we give approximately 47,000 to 50,000 lbs worth of food out.”

To provide that much food, they need everyone's help.

“Without everyone contributing and giving something that they give, it would make us go into our pockets to fund the food, the pantry, and Kate's Kitchen. It really helps us alot.”

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.