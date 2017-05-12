Flynt Street in Palmer closed following a car knocking down a pole

Palmer Police has advised drivers that Flynt Street near Route 32 is closed due to a motorvehicle crash that knocked down a telephone pole.
They also expect power outages to be in effect for some time in the area.
Crews are currently on scene to fix the issue.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
