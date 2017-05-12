Elms College Women's Lacrosse team has historic season

It was a season of surprises for Women's Lacrosse at Elms College.

With the help of a new coach, the Blazers had the greatest turn around in the program's history, and players said what they learned on the field has better prepared them for the real world.

It was this time a year ago Elms College Women's Lacrosse had wrapped up another below average season.

They finished just 7-10, and the school felt it was time for a change.

The Blazers hired former Western New England lacrosse star Jessica Scannapieco, who felt this group of girls were overlooked, and instantly turned things around.

"We had three or four practices with me, and it was rough (laughs)."

Despite their record, Scannapieco saw potential, and with a combination of drills, conditioning, and extra practices, the Blazers suddenly caught fire.

And winning, finishing 13-3 overall, the team's first winning season in more than a decade.

The momentum carried them all the way to the conference championship against Regis College, who had never lost a conference game in NECC history.

Scannapieco said it was a tremendous effort, but in the end, they fell just short 15-13.

"I was absolutely crushed. if I could've cried, I would have."

In just her 1st year, she had brought the team one win shy of their first championship and an NCAA tournament bid, but even in heart-breaking defeat, Coach Scannapieco told Western Mass News that only one word crossed her mind.

"All that you could say at that point was that you were proud that they got here, and of how hard they worked and how far they came. Nobody expected us to get that far."

"For seniors, their time on the field is up, but they say there are many memories and lessons learned between the lines that they will take with them forever."

"I am going to put 100% in whatever I do, especially the passion that I have. I'm going to persevere through all the challenges that I have in life," said Meeghan O’Connor.

O'Connor told Western Mass News that she will deeply miss that family bond with the team, but said it is time for the next group of talent to take the reins.

"It's going to be something that they have to carry on, and I know they can do even better than we did this year, next year."

The Blazers said goodbye to 4 seniors, but have 18 players returning.

