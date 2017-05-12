Sen. Warren holds town hall in Ware following UMass commencement

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was in western Mass. tonight.

Nearly 500 people came to a town hall meeting to see Warren.

The democratic senator gave the commencement address at UMass and then headed to Ware, greeting her supporters for a town hall style meeting.

People waited in line for nearly 2 hours outside the auditorium to hear the senator speak.

Warren got a thunderous applause as she took the stage.

The line to get in extended as far as the eye could see as hundreds came to see Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Not wasting anytime talking about our current president and any possible collusion with Russia.

"Every American, democrat, republican, independent, every American should want to know what the right answer is, what the truth is, and to do that, I believe we start with a special prosecutor."

And after a question from a member of the audience, she addressed the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

"Congress could name someone, but that's going to take democrats and republicans to make that happen. We need to push for an independent prosecutor."

Warren has been a fighter and a voice in Washington for healthcare in Massachusetts, and an outspoken critic of President Trump’s current plan.

"I can't even call this a healthcare bill. This is a tax cut bill that is being funded on the backs of knocking 24 million people off their healthcare coverage, raising costs."

But while Warren was inside, Donald Trump supporters were outside.

Warren said we need to continue to fight for opioid funding and credits both republicans and democrats for making that happen.

“To get an extra hundred million dollars in opioid funding, so we have more treatment for opioids-- Yes!"

After she spoke, she took pictures with supporters.

This is only the second time a sitting US senator has come to Ware to host a town hall meeting.

