'Operation Smashing Pumpkin' commences in Conway

It's been three months since a tornado tore through the town of Conway, and cleanup continues today.

A new effort being dubbed "Operation Smashing Pumpkin” is underway.

Everywhere you look throughout the town of Conway, there are still visible signs of destruction.

Tree limbs on the roads and buildings still damaged from the tornado that hit the small town in February.

"As we've been out here, we've seen a lot of support, outreach, hope from the community, which is one of the things I see after every disaster I’ve been to, but it’s always encouraging," said Maggie Cullather.

But the town is receiving some much needed help from the outside community.

An organization called 'Team Rubicon', a non-profit veterans disaster relief organization, is in Conway for two days, helping with cleanup.

It gives veterans a chance to continue their service after they've served our country.

"As we start clearing up and doing some repairs and things, we can see progress moving along."

Team Rubicon is providing Conway with equipment, and demolition crews along with the relief efforts by local and state authorities.

"We're doing primarily tree work-- there's a lot of hazardous trees, some difficult cuts that need to be done and we're going to get the debris down to the streets for subsequent disposal and bring in a chipper."

The landscape of Conway has been forever changed, but the support and outreach from the community has made the people that live there, feel special.

"I would love people to know that to try and get involved in your community, it takes an effort from all of us, and we love getting to hear the stories of the neighbors and being able to help support them."

