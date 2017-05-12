Springfield Police investigate multiple shots fired at a home on Burr Street

Springfield Police responded to Burr Street tonight at 9:15 p.m. for a multiple shots fired call.
It was determined that several rounds were shot at a house, however no one was home and there were no injuries.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
