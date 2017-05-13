'World's Largest Pancake Breakfast' underway in downtown Springfield

It's Springfield’s 381st birthday tomorrow and they're celebrating with a cake...Sort of.

The 'World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast' is underway on Main Street

Today is all about the Springfield community and the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast couldn't be done without the help of volunteers. And guess what? Over thirty local businesses have stepped up to help make it happen.

Volunteers arrived as early as 6 a.m.to start preparing, but yesterday…five, 100 gallon buckets were filled with that pancake batter by chefs from the Mercy Medical Center.

Taylor Rental began tent, chair and table set up yesterday as well.

So what’s in this pancake batter that feeds over 12,000 people?

The recipe consists of roughly 3,450 pounds of buttermilk flour, 800 pounds of eggs, 350 pounds of butter and 450 gallons of water. The volunteer cooks over here are mixing all that up and spreading this batter over 39 grills!

If you're into butter, don't worry there's 4,700 pounds of it here according to organizers and they also tell western mass news that 700 gallons of milk and juice along with 200 gallons of freshly brewed coffee is ready and waiting to wash those hearty pancakes down

Everything you will see here this morning is in some way, donated. From the drinks and actual food on the table to the volunteers helping prepare it.



The Spirit of Springfield, the group that hosts this record breaking meal, says that the paper products are all donated by the Mansfield Paper Company and Baystate Health. Hood and Williams distributing both have refrigerator trucks on hand to keep that batter and cold drinks cool.

The Hampden County Sherriff’s department is also cooking up the bacon.

For years Springfield duked it out with Battle Creek, Michigan over the crown for the longest breakfast table. Eventually, the two cities switched to number of servings until recently Battle Creek decided to stop keeping track.



The breakfast goes from 8 to 11, but we're told that if you're in line you'll be served!

Tickets are $3 for adults, $1 for the kids, and Springfield Public School students and from surrounding districts can get in for free!

And of course be sure to stop by and say hello to our Western Mass News team, we are here helping serve you and would love to have you stop by and say hi!

