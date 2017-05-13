Rollover crash in Holyoke on Rt. 5 and Dwight St.

Emergency personnel were called to a rollover accident on Rt. 5 and Dwight St. in Holyoke late this morning.

Police Sgt. McKay confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called to the scene just before noon.

The Holyoke Fire Department tells us 3 people were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

We've also learned that there were two vehicles involved. One was a pickup truck which rolled over in the crash, the other was a Jeep Cherokee.

A street light pole was also knocked down. Crews are on scene now to make repairs.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.

