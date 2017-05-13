Local dentist offers free services to the community

A Springfield dentist gave back to the community in a big way.

On Saturday, Dr. Peck hosted an event called ‘Dentistry from the Heart’ where free dental services were offered to anyone at Taylor Street Dental.

Every year Dr. Peck donates his services that included one extraction, filling, or cleaning to anyone who needs it.

“We are appreciative and grateful to the community of western Mass. and downtown Springfield for supporting us and so this is a day for them,” said Dr. Peck.

