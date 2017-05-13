Athletic banners unveiled at West Springfield High School

Those at the new West Springfield High School recognized athletic accomplishments throughout the school’s history on Saturday.

New banners from State and New England championships were raised during a special ‘Day One’ ceremony to reflect on the school’s athletic success.

“It’s one piece of inspiration with kids. They come into the gym all the time, but it’s really about character. This building is just the beginning to develop its own character,” said Superintendent, Michael Richard.

More banners are expected to be revealed, but the school needs to raise around $20,000 in hopes of having them up by the fall.

Western Mass News' former Sports Directer, Scott Coen was the master of the ceremony.

