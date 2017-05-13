Springfield family speaks out after multiple shots fired into their home

A mother spoke to Western Mass News after discovering her new home was riddled with bullets.

It all happened Friday evening when a gunman opened fire near her home on Burr Street.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time and police say no one was hurt.

The Pacheco family said it was a criminal's mistake that could have cost them their life.

"We are new people here. I know the neighborhood is a tough neighborhood," said homeowner Floribel Pacheco.

Their newly renovated home now has bullet hole marks in the fresh paint, and even their refrigerator.

"We are quiet people. I bought the house three months ago. I don't know why people did this," Pacheco continued.

The family said that a gang member was looking for a leader of another gang.

Whether it was a mistaken address or a previous owner; the family remains on edge.

"They don't think I have children here. Please, look at us! We are calm people," Pacheco noted.

No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is under investigation by Springfield police.

