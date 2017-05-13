5th victim of auto auction crash in Billerica dies

The auto auction crash that occurred earlier this month claimed the life of yet another victim.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, 55-year-old Ruben Espaillat of Methuen died on Saturday as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

On May 3, a 76-year-old auto auction employee who's identity has not been released, was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it lurched out of control and crashed into a wall.

WCVB reports the man who drove the SUV did not have an active driver’s license. It had been suspended back in 2012 for impeding operation, no valid inspection sticker and a license plate violation.

The accident remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the Billerica Police Department, and the State Police CARS Unit.

