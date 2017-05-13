Rain, heavy at times tonight. Morning rain tapering to afternoon showers for Mother's Day

Rain this evening will become steadier and heavier as we head through the late evening and into the overnight. Steady rain tomorrow morning will taper to showers in the afternoon but it will be a breezy and cool Mother's Day afternoon with temperatures running well below normal.

Rain will be heaviest with our Nor'easter tonight through Sunday morning as low pressure passes south and east of the Cape. Many pick up over an inch of rain, with a few possibly reaching 3". The Cape and Islands will have some strong wind gusts, but winds will be fairly light in western Mass during through early tonight. Winds will increase overnight into Sunday morning. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s

By Sunday, as the storm moves northeast, our winds will shift north and northwest and increase. Gusts of 20-30mph are possible but it looks like steady rain Sunday morning will taper to showers by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow top out in the lower to middle 50s. Monday remains unsettled as well with scattered showers, lots of clouds and a gusty northwest breeze as the storm departs. Monday will feature another day of below normal temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Our weather pattern will finally break next week once this storm system moves out. By Tuesday, we will get some sunshine as high pressure builds in and temps return to the lower and mid-70s. A high pressure ridge builds across the East through the end of the week with well-above normal temps expected. A warm front Wednesday evening could bring a shower, then a cold front Thursday evening could bring a shower or thunderstorm-otherwise, sunshine and toasty temps!

