Roll over accident in Palmer results in minor injuries

Emergency crews responded to the area of Shearer Street after a truck rolled over.
Palmer police tell Western Mass News at around 7:30 p.m. they discovered the truck was rolled over at the Mass Pike overpass.
Luckily, the accident only caused minor injuries.
The cause of the accident was not released.
