Roll over accident in Palmer results in minor injuries - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Roll over accident in Palmer results in minor injuries

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Palmer PD Image Courtesy: Palmer PD
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews responded to the area of Shearer Street after a truck rolled over.

Palmer police tell Western Mass News at around 7:30 p.m.  they discovered the truck was rolled over at the Mass Pike overpass. 

Luckily, the accident only caused minor injuries.

The cause of the accident was not released.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.