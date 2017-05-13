20th annual Rays of Hope event celebrated in Springfield

It was a day full of celebration for those that gathered in Springfield for the 20th annual ‘Rays of Hope Breast Cancer Survivors Day.’

The event kicked off at the Mass Mutual Center where patients and survivors of breast cancer are educated on medical updates and how to deal with the side effects of treatment.

Medical experts shared information on new technology being used to treat breast cancer.

“As we learn more about breast cancer we are actually able to minimize our treatments much more than before. It used to be maximal surgery remove everything thinking that's a better chance at cure when actually the data shows that it's not,” said Dr. Holly Mason.

Rhonda Kallman was the keynote speaker at the event where she gave words of encouragement for those battling the disease and for those that have survived.

Kallman is also a survivor and well-known for her accomplishments in the beer industry.

