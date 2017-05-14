Cause of apartment fire in Springfield released, damage in the thousands

A fire at an apartment on Sumner Ave. in Springfield has left thousands of dollars in damages.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, reports that crews were called to the scene around midnight.

When firefighters arrived they found fire to 34 Sumner Ave. they found fire in apt. 407.

After putting out the flames "quickly," the Springfield Fire Department was able to determine why the fire started.

"Cause was stove top cooking," explained Leger.

He estimated damage to be under $30,000.

Luckily no one was hurt in the incident.

