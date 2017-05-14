Rain tapering to showers. Breezy and cool for Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. I wish I could bring a better day weather wise. Steady rain this morning will taper to showers in the afternoon but it will be a breezy and cool Mother's Day afternoon with temperatures running well below normal.

Rain this morning will give way to scattered showers this afternoon with the chance for a thunderstorm. We may even manage a few breaks of sun this afternoon but the clouds will certainly win out today. It will become a bit breezy this afternoon and another cool day is on tap with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. With cloudy skies and the chance for showers tonight overnight lows will drop back into the lower and middle 40s.

Monday remains unsettled as well with scattered showers, especially in the morning, lots of clouds and a gusty northwest breeze as the storm departs. Monday will feature another day of below normal temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Our weather pattern will finally break later this week once this storm system moves out. By Tuesday, we will get some sunshine as high pressure builds in and temps return to the lower and mid-70s. A high pressure ridge builds across the East through the end of the week with well-above normal temps expected. A warm front Wednesday evening could bring a shower, then a cold front Thursday evening could bring a shower or thunderstorm-otherwise, sunshine and toasty temps!

