Emergency repair work on I-91 northbound in Northampton leaves traffic backup

A significant backup of traffic on I-91 in Northampton Sunday afternoon ...on Mother's Day ... is due to emergency repair work.

This according to State Police at the Northampton Barracks.

Sgt. Hebert told Western Mass News that "emergency repair" work is being done on a guardrail at the 21.6 mm by the Oxbow.

No word on why the guardrail needed to suddenly be fixed.

"Usually they're do to a crash...but there were no crashes during the midnight shift," noted Sgt. Hebert.

Western Mass News has reached out to the MassDOT asking for more information.

The company doing the guardrail work started the repairs around 1 p.m. Sunday.

State Police are on scene monitoring traffic.

Sgt. Hebert did not know when the work would be completed.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the situation and we'll update this story as new details become available.

