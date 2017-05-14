2 cars heavily damaged, 1 bicyclist injured during busy college graduation weekend

The hectic college graduation weekend created a headache for drivers and an even busier day for police in Hadley.

On Saturday, two separate motor vehicle accidents added to the already congested traffic.

Police told Western Mass News the first accident occurred near the Dunkin Donuts on Russell Street shortly after noon.

A sedan was exiting the restaurant when a Jeep had gone into the wrong lane to avoid traffic and hit the sedan’s front end.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage but thankfully no one was injured.

Then, around 3:14 p.m. police received several 911 calls that a bicyclist was hit by a car on South Maple Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found that the bicyclist suffered serious, but non-life-threatening lacerations to the head and face.

Multiple witnesses revealed the bicyclist was at fault in accident when they failed to stop at a stop sign, said police.

The bicyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.

Police do not expect any charges against the driver or the bicyclist.

