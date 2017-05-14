2 bear cubs rescued by firefighters in Pittsfield

Bears have been making their appearances all throughout western Mass. once the spring season began.

In Pittsfield, fire crews made an astonishing rescue of two baby cubs that were stuck in a tree on Friday.

Police posted a note to their department’s Facebook page saying the mother of those cubs was hit by a car and was unable to be found.

Luckily, her babies were rescued safely and were relocated by wildlife officials.

An adorable picture of one of the cubs made it onto the fire department's Facebook page.

Police say they’ve received several reports of bear sightings in the area and want to remind residents to keep their distance, especially from a mama bear and her cubs.

"A protective mama can and will out run you, your child and any self proclaimed track star if she feels her cubs are in danger," said police.

