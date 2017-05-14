Vote for Tuners Falls mascot takes place Monday

The debate over the Turners Falls mascot continues.

After decades of being home of the Indians, the school committee recently decided to dump the mascot.

This time around, folks can voice their opinions during the town's may election being held on Monday.

The Gill-Montague school board voted to remove the Indians logo from the school because they believe its culturally insensitive.

This decision caused an uproar in town because they voted to remove the logo before the non binding referendum that the public was not allowed to take part in.

High school students even walked out of school in protest after the decision to remove the Indians logo.

A supporter of the logo, Chris Pinardi told Western Mass News he wants people to vote in order to have their voices heard.

"That vote again will be happening tomorrow and it is non binding so nothing will immediately change because of it.

The referendum is just to gauge the public's opinion," Pinardi said.

Those for or against are not allowed to wear any Indians attire within 150 ft of the polling place as it is against the law.

