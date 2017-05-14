Holland woman convicted in the deaths of 2 boys sentenced

The Holland woman convicted of vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges for the death of two young boys was sentenced at Hamdpen Superior Court Monday morning.

Suzanne Hardy was driving a car with her nephews and her own son inside that crashed on Route 20 in Brimfield back in 2012.

1-year-old Jayce Garcia and 4-year-old Dylan Reil succumbed to their injuries from the crash because they were improperly restrained.

Hardy and her own son were also seriously injured in the accident.

She has been sentenced to 2 and-a-half year sentence with 1 year in prison and the remaining will be served as probation.

