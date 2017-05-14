Holland woman convicted in the deaths of 2 boys to be sentenced

The Holland woman convicted of vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges for the death of two young boys will be sentenced Monday.

Suzanne Hardy was driving a car with her nephews and her own son inside that crashed on Route 20 in Brimfield back in 2012.

1-year-old Jayce Garcia and 4-year-old Dylan Reil succumbed to their injuries from the crash because they were improperly restrained.

Hardy and her own son were also seriously injured in the accident.

She is scheduled to appear in Hampden County Superior Court Monday morning.

