7th annual Mother's Day half marathon benefits local cancer center

Runners strapped up their shoes for the 7th annual western Mass. Mother’s Day half marathon in Whately.

The marathon benefit’s Cancer Connection, a non-profit cancer support center that provides free services that help guide patient’s journeys.

“A lot of people use today’s race to honor either a loved one who has passed or is fighting cancer. It’s just a great way to honor them [and] come together and show them some love,” said race Director, Sue Monahan.

Cancer Connection has served patients and their caregivers in the Pioneer Valley since 2000.

