Suspects break-in to small grocery market in Whately

Suspects break-in to small grocery market in Whately

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Facebook (Muffins General Market)
WHATELY, MA

State police are on the lookout for those involved in an overnight break-in at the Muffin’s General Market.

Sgt. Hebert told Western Mass News suspects tried to break into the ATM machine around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday but were unsuccessful.

Police do not have a description of the suspects. It is unknown at this time if the market has security cameras.

Anyone who has information on this incident should call State police Northampton barracks at 413-584-3000.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

