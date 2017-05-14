Suspects break-in to small grocery market in Whately

State police are on the lookout for those involved in an overnight break-in at the Muffin’s General Market.

Sgt. Hebert told Western Mass News suspects tried to break into the ATM machine around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday but were unsuccessful.

Police do not have a description of the suspects. It is unknown at this time if the market has security cameras.

Anyone who has information on this incident should call State police Northampton barracks at 413-584-3000.

