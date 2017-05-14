Some showers possible tonight and tomorrow. A big warm up on the way

It's been a mainly dry Mother's Day afternoon but we could see some evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm so just keep the umbrella handy if you are heading out to dinner with mom. Tomorrow will feature clouds and the chance for a shower before we warm things up for the rest of the week.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance for showers. It will be a breezy and cool night with overnight lows dropping back into the lower to middle 40s.

Monday remains unsettled as well with scattered showers, especially in the morning, lots of clouds and a gusty northwest breeze as the storm departs. Monday will feature another day of below normal temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Our weather pattern will finally break later this week once this storm system moves out. By Tuesday, we will get some sunshine as high pressure builds in and temps return to the lower and mid-70s. A high pressure ridge builds across the East through the end of the week with well-above normal temps expected. A warm front Wednesday evening could bring a shower, then a cold front Thursday evening could bring a shower or thunderstorm-otherwise, sunshine and toasty temps!

