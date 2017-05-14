Suspect in domestic incident found hiding in shed from police

A suspect involved in a domestic incident was found hiding in a shed from Chicopee and State police on Sunday.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News around 3 p.m. a helicopter and a K-9 Unit set up a perimeter in order to find this suspect.

The suspect was found in the area of Granby Road and Simonich Street and was placed under arrest.

Wilk wants to express that the public was not in danger at any time during this incident.

A state law prohibits further details of the incident to be released.

