Amherst College assistant football coach arrested for OUI, crosswalk violation

An Amherst College assistant football coach was arrested on Friday for driving drunk on Main Street in Northampton.

According to a police report obtained by Western Mass News, 25-year-old Mitchell Thompson failed to stop for a pedestrian at a cross walk around 11:45 p.m.

An officer pulled Thompson over for the crosswalk violation and witnessed Thompson was slurring his speech, had bloodshot eyes and could smell alcohol coming from his white Honda CR-V.

Thompson admitted to police that he was on his way back from drinking at a friend’s house.

There was another person in the SUV who was told by police to get another ride home. It is unknown how old that individual is, and if they had also been drinking.

The officer conducted a sobriety test on Thompson and he was placed under arrest for an OUI and a crosswalk violation after failing the test. He refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

Western Mass News reached out to Amherst College about the incident and the Director of Communications, Caroline Hanna, confirmed that they were made aware of a report that an assistant coach was arrested for an OUI.

Extremely excited to announce that I have accepted the Wide Receiver's coaching position at Amherst College! @AmherstCollFB [1/2] — Coach Thompson (@CoachMThompson) April 29, 2017

They’ve referred more information on the incident to Northampton police since it is out of the school’s jurisdiction.

Thompson will be arraigned at Northampton District court on Monday.

This is a developing story and Western Mass News will keep you updated with the latest information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.