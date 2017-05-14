Local woman becomes new mom this Mother's day

It was an extra special day for Kimberly Olan when she became a mother this Mother’s Day.

Olan gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named, Joslianay Tanco.

“I was home [at] 2 o’clock in the morning [when] I went to use the bathroom and then all of the sudden I saw all [of] that came out and went uh-oh, and called her dad,” said Olan.

Although it wasn’t the easiest process, Kimberly said it was all worth it once she looked into her baby girls eyes.

“I wanted to be a mom so bad and now that I have her I’m speechless,” Olan noted.

While Kimberly is used to celebrating Mother’s Day with her mom, on Sunday she was being celebrated and said it’s an experience she’ll never forget.

