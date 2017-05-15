An old postpartum trend is coming back with a twist

Rebecca Jacobsen, a mother of five from West Springfield, is a do-it-all type of mom.

But following her first four pregnancies, she dealt with postpartum depression.

It was when she was pregnant with her little girl, Nova, that she decided to give placenta encapsulation a shot.

"I really felt like it got a lot easier this time," Jacobsen said. "I just didn't have the severe mood swings like I did with the others."

It's not the most appetizing thought, but folks that have tried it say it's not a hard pill to swallow.

"I'm not going to go bake it or make a pie or milkshake," Jacobsen explained. "But taking it in pill form, I think just makes sense. It literally kept a human alive for nine months. I think it makes sense."

Kelly Bottari started Empowering Presence Doula after trying placenta encapsulation, or putting it in the pill form. She tells Western Mass News it worked wonders.

"It was absolutely wonderful," Bottari said. "The energy I had was amazing."

Aside from beating the baby blues, there are a number of other benefits to encapsulation, according to Bottari. Improvements like, increasing milk production and boosts of energy. She also said that it helps mothers feel like themselves again.

So how does it work? After delivery, a mother would come home with her placenta in a cooler.

"I go in, I remove all the blood, " Bottari explained. "Steam it with lemon and ginger."

The placenta is then dried and ground before being made into a pill.

"I also have grape flavored capsule. If a mom doesn't want to see what she's taking," Bottari added.

The placenta can also be made into other products like tincture, and can be added to tea or juice. Or, just a couple drops under the tongue.

"That is easily absorbable, quick, fast acting," Bottari told Western Mass News.

Salves made from the organ can be used to treat wounds or even c-section incisions. While the medical community has no formal studies on the benefits or drawbacks of consuming the placenta, these moms continue to say it's the way to go.

"It's like having postpartum insurance," Bottari said. "If you're going to need it, because you only get one."

Before trying this, it's always worth discussing with your doctor if you're healthy enough to do it.

