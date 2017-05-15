Get ready for a big taste of summer this week

Wind Advisories continue across the valley through 7pm this evening with northwest gusts to 45mph. Some wind damage has already been reported across the area from some high gusts. As the sun sets, things will quiet down. Skies will also continue to clear out gradually tonight and temps return to the 40s. By dawn, we will have a nearly sunny sky and a light breeze.

Tuesday is looking beautiful as low pressure continues to move away and high pressure builds in from the northwest. This high will bring dry air and much warmer temps with highs in the mid to upper 70s! We are still breezy, but not nearly as windy as today.

A pattern shift begins and temperatures will shoot up well above normal for the next several days. A high pressure ridge will build in across the Eastern US this week allowing for a surge in temperatures. At the surface, a warm front will lift north Tuesday night and warmer temps will follow with highs Wednesday reaching mid to upper 80s.

We are warmest Thursday with sun and clouds and highs hitting lower 90s across southern New England. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the evening, but most look dry for now. We will have a breeze Thursday, but humidity will be up, so it might be time to break out the AC! A cold front will pass through Friday morning with clouds and a shower, but we turn sunny and blustery quickly-plus we are still quite warm. High pressure will build in Friday night with cooler, drier air that lingers into Saturday. More clouds and a few showers return Sunday and Monday with a warm and cold front.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.