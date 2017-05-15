Showers ending with gusty a wind to kick off the work week

Showers have rolled back western Mass this morning and will greet you as you leave the house. Rain will taper off later this morning. Clouds will give way to a bit of sunshine this afternoon as winds become gusty out of the northwest up to 40 mph! It will stay cool with highs in the low to mid-60's.

Get ready for a big change! Our weather pattern will finally break starting tomorrow as this storm system moves out. Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine as high pressure builds in and temperatures reach into the mid to upper 70's.

A high pressure ridge will build in across the East through the end of the week with well-above normal temps expected. A warm front will lift through Wednesday with a stray shower but with developing sunshine along with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 80s.

Summer will be in full swing on Thursday with readings into the lower 90s and dew points in the lower 60s, so it will be on the muggy side too. There may be a storm or two in the afternoon as a front slowly moves through. It will turn a bit cooler on Friday but still warm with highs into the 80s. Temps will return to normal for the weekend with showers possible on Sunday.

