Chicopee man arrested in CT after driving wrong-way on I-91

A Chicopee man was arrested in Connecticut on Saturday for allegedly driving on the wrong side of I-91 towards a State Trooper.

Around 11:12 p.m. the trooper was traveling northbound on the highway in Windsor near exit 40 when they witnessed 28-year-old Thomas Trudell driving the wrong way on the junction ramp.

The trooper stopped Trudell and directed him safely to the right shoulder. Trudell failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

Trudell was charged with driving the wrong way on a divided highway, improper entry onto a limited access highway and failure to drive in an established lane.

He was released on a $500 surety bond and will appear in court on May 22.

