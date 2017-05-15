Chicopee police warn the public of realistic-looking toy guns

Image Courtesy: Chicopee PD (Fake guns pictured on the left, real guns on the right)

Chicopee police are warning the public about fake guns that can appear to be "extremely" realistic-looking.

Officer Mike Wilk said police received a call Saturday night about a report of two teenagers walking around with guns on Meadow and McKinstry Avenue.

When officers arrived they found the two boys and could see one of them was holding what looked like an assault rifle by his side.

Police ordered him to drop the weapon but he told police that it was just a toy.

He eventually dropped the rifle and a pistol was thrown down on the ground by the other young man.

Wilk said the fake assault rifle was labeled Smith & Wesson and had an attached laser sight.

He wants parents and the public to know that these types of toys are extremely dangerous to be walking around with.

“In the dark, pointed at you, with only 1 second to decide, you can see how bad things can happen,” Wilk said.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.