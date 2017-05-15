Greenfield woman arrested after police find over 300 pills in car

A Greenfield woman was arrested early Sunday morning for operating her vehicle while under the influence of drugs, according to police.

An officer was called to the Cumberland Farms on Federal Street around 4:33 a.m. to check on 32-year-old Jennifer Madsen.

The officer discovered Madsen was sleeping in the back seat of her car while it was running.

During further investigation, the officer found over 300 pills believed to be Oxycodone and other controlled drugs that Madsen admitted to not having a prescription for.

Other various drug paraphernalia was also seized. The street value of those pills is approximately $3,000.

Madsen faces the following charges:

OUI-Drugs

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Class C Drug (Clonazepam)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Cocaine)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Methylphenidate)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Oxycodone) with Intent to Distribute

Trafficking in Opium (Oxycodone being a derivative of Opium)

She is being held on $5,000 bail and was transported to the Franklin County House of Correction until she will be released on bail or arraignment.

