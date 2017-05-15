Local law enforcement celebrates national police week

May 15 kicks off the week to honor and recognize law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.

On Monday, members of the Chicopee Police Department gathered at City Hall to raise the “We Support Police” flag in honor of National Police week.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 at National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Thousands of law enforcement officers will gather in Washington D.C. to take part in events to honor fallen officers.

The Pittsfield Police Department will hold their annual memorial observance on Thursday, May 18 at noon at the First Street Common, and if inclement weather persists it will be held at the Berkshire Museum.

To find out more information on 2017 National Police Week, visit the link here.

