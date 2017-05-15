Longmeadow PD asks residents to register in new surveillance camera program

Longmeadow police are trying to crack down on any crime in town.

The department is asking anyone with a surveillance cameras on their home to voluntarily register it with police.

Although it is confidential, the department is hoping the cameras will help them catch any criminals.



Joanna Rosenthal said she has been the victim of crime in the past where she said thieves stole jewelry inside her home.

"They knew what they were doing and they knew that my dog wouldn't bite," said Rosenthal.



Longmeadow police are asking anyone with a surveillance camera outside their home, if the resident is comfortable, to voluntarily register it with the department.

It's a program called 'Longmeadow Camera Registry Program.



"Should a crime actually occur in Longmeadow, we will check the database and see if there are cameras in that location or in the proximity of the crime. We'd reach out to those people and see if they can view the footage first," said Officer Robert Stocks.



Police say there hasn't been an increase in crime or any specific incident, this is just another step to crack down on crime in town.



"I would not agree with an involuntary ability to take somebody's video cameras," said Kathy Burroughs of Longmeadow.

"We're looking for anything from a description of the suspect, type of vehicle used, even something as simple as time of day. that information would certainly be very helpful," Stocks continued.



Police say you can drop by the department at any time or give them a call for more information at 413-567-3311.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.