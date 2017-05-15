MGM casino schedule on target for grand opening

The MGM casino project is not only on schedule, in some way it's actually ahead of schedule.

From the casino hotel to the garage, even the bowling alley and ballroom are all coming together.

Springfield's Chief Development Officer said the progress is swift, and the hiring timeline may be sooner than later.



"As they start to finish construction and you can now actually see the shape of everything. Whether its the shape of the hotel, or whether its the shape of the garage, the entrances and all the different pieces of the facade and the signage, they're definitely taking shape," said Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy.



Kennedy said steel beams are in place along I-91 to support the giant MGM sign.



On the inside you can see the shape of where, for instance, in the cinemas, where the projector areas are going to be, where the bowling alleys will be, where the 40,000 square foot ballroom will be in the waiting area.



Kennedy told Western Mass News, MGM recently hired a new general manager and CFO.

"They're also headed toward ramping up of hiring people, which everybody's really excited about," Kennedy noted.

So far MGM is on track to open in September 2018.

