Turners Falls mascot vote underway in Montague

Montague residents are able to voice their opinions in a town-wide vote on the Turners Falls High School mascot.

The Indian mascot was removed from the school after a school board vote called it culturally insensitive.

The question on the ballot may be non binding but its something people here in Turners Falls are passionate about no matter what side they fall on.

To have a term Indian it seems that you're just blanketing them all with one way of being or existing in the world and that doesn't seem fair to me," said resident Janel Nockoeby.

The Gill-Montague school board voted to remove the Indians logo from Turners Falls High School citing racial insensitivity.

Those who support the mascot say its about more than just the mascot.

"A mascot is just a mascot it's part of our history and we should leave it where it is as the mascot," said resident Lucas Cote.

The question that appeared on the Montague town ballot wants more than just keeping the mascot; they want to change the design to be more historically accurate.

"We advise that Turners Falls High School retain its Indian logo but alter the image to be more consistent with indigenous cultures in our region"

The ballot question also suggests adding more Native American history to the high school curriculum so the students can appreciate even more the image they represent.

