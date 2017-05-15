Cyclists in Westfield hit the streets for bike week

It's bike week across the Baystate, as residents and even city officials are taking to the streets to break a sweat while enjoying the scenery.



Westfield has shown their true colors for cyclists throughout the city with their work on the roads and the city's bike trail.



Every may, Massachusetts residents and bike commuters come together to celebrate two-wheeled transportation during Bay State bike week .

For the 6th straight year, Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan, along with a dozen others, took a trip through the city, encouraging residents to get out and join their two-wheel tandem.



"Just getting out, not using your car all the time, eco-friendly, as well as exercise so a little bit of everything," said Mayor Sullivan.



Mayor Sullivan started his route at City Hall and made his way through the city's bike trail.

He told Western Mass News that Westfield has been stressing bike use through their more recent projects, including the ongoing work on the Colombia Greenway trail and the addition of shared bike lanes on Route 202.



"In Westfield, we have started to get much safer with the pedestrian bike trails that we have, the on-road share-ohs that we use, so we are wanting people to use it more, Mayor Sullivan continued.



Don Podloski is known as "Mr. Bicycle" in Westfield.

He's been riding for nearly 70 years, touring across the country and overseas. He said the world has come to appreciate those on two wheels a lot more.

"The best part about it is you can hear the birds, you can smell the flowers, it is just terrific to be out of your car and in the area," said Podloski.

Others say it's about leaving the car and the pollution at home.

There are dozens of events happening statewide as part of Bay State bike week, from beginners to experts, and with the warm weather expected this week, these riders encourage everyone to hop on a bike and hit the trails if you can.

For more information on Bike Week, check out their website here.

