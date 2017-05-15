Gun sales decline following President Trump's election

A gun sales company in Westfield is seeing slower sales after the election of President Trump.

Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Savage Arms, reports their sales were down 5 percent in most recent quarter.

They're not alone as Paper City Firearms in Holyoke said they have seen a decline themselves since Trump took office.

They're hopeful the warmer weather will bring more people to the range, and therefore more sales.



Marshall Johnson is the owner of Paper City Firearms, and has been in the gun business for seven years.

He told Western Mass News, it has been slower in the past couple of months.



"I think people aren't as worried that they're going to be taken away from right away," Johnson said.



Vista Outdoor CEO Mark De Young said in a statement:

"We are experiencing unprecedented decline in demand for ammunition and firearms following the Presidential election and softness in the retail environment. These impacts have manifested themselves in our results."



Johnson said although sales have been slower, he's always trying to keep up with what people want when they are buying a gun.



"What's new and what's trending and what people are looking for, we definitely sell a lot more firearms for concealment or carry these days than sporting issues," Johnson noted.



Vista Outdoors said they are expanding their digital presence to try and attract gun buyers online and reducing their workforce to try and get back on track.

