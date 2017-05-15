Chicopee Police seek three persons connected to school bike theft

Chicopee Police are seeking the public's help in identifying three persons of interest in a bike theft from last Friday.

During an event at DuPont Middle school, a student had his bike stolen.

It valued oved $300.

The three kids featured in the video are suspected to be connected.

Anyone with any info is asked to call Chicopee Police's detective bureau at (413)594-1730, or please, private message this page.

