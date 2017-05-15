Chicopee Police seek three persons connected to school bike theft

Chicopee Police are seeking the public's help in identifying three persons of interest in a bike theft from last Friday.
During an event at DuPont Middle school, a student had his bike stolen.
It valued oved $300.
The three kids featured in the video are suspected to be connected.
Anyone with any info is asked to call Chicopee Police's detective bureau at (413)594-1730, or please, private message this page.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.