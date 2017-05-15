Chicopee K9 officer sniffs out heroin in woman's jeep

Chicopee Police arrested a Springfield woman on Saturday following a call to 201 Exchange Street for a drug activity complaint.

Witnesses claimed to see a woman doing drugs in a red Jeep.

When officers arrived, the woman denied any involvement with drugs, however K9 officer Kane was able to detect an opiate scent from a purse in the seat.

After officers opened the purse, they were able to uncover uncapped needles and a baggie marked “Diesel.”

After K9 officer Kane was removed from the vehicle, due to the needles, officers were able to find used heroin packets.

More heroin packets were found in a storage compartment accessed by the rear seat.

Kimberly Jesionowski, 36 years old of Springfield, was arrested for the following:

Possession of a Class A Drug (heroin) Subsequent Offense

She was transported to Police HQ and processed and later released on $140 bail.

