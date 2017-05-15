Chicopee K9 officer sniffs out heroin in woman's jeep

Chicopee Police arrested a Springfield woman on Saturday following a call to 201 Exchange Street for a drug activity complaint.
Witnesses claimed to see a woman doing drugs in a red Jeep.
When officers arrived, the woman denied any involvement with drugs, however K9 officer Kane was able to detect an opiate scent from a purse in the seat.
After officers opened the purse, they were able to uncover uncapped needles and a baggie marked “Diesel.”
After K9 officer Kane was removed from the vehicle, due to the needles, officers were able to find used heroin packets.
More heroin packets were found in a storage compartment accessed by the rear seat.
Kimberly Jesionowski, 36 years old of Springfield, was arrested for the following:
She was transported to Police HQ and processed and later released on $140 bail.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.