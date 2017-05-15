Montague voters await results of high school mascot vote

The polls are closed in Montague, where voters made a decision today on the town’s high school mascot, The Indians, and now the count is on.

Following months of debate, the school committee voted to remove the mascot, because of racial concerns. This was back in February.

Today, residents got to cast their vote on the issue, and poll workers are counting the ballots by hand right now.

This issue is very controversial and has brought up a lot of emotions here in town.

Just before the polls closed earlier today, Montague Police were called to one of the precincts.

Police told Western Mass News that it was because someone tried to leave the precinct, the senior center, with a ballot in hand.

When police arrived on scene, poll workers had already taken care of the issue and things were calmer.

That was just before 7 tonight. No arrests were made, but it shows just how passionate people here in town are about this vote and about their school pride.

We spoke to one high school senior, the quarterback of the football team, who told Western Mass News what his mascot, The Indians, means to him.

“I guess it’s just an opinion and it comes down to the way we represent it, the way the town represents it. I don’t think anyone has ever made it racial or offensive in this town, and no one meant for it to be that way,” said Tionne Brown.

A ‘Yes’ vote on today’s ballot question would keep the mascot as the Indians and keep the logo, but it also suggests changing the design to be more historically accurate, and adding more education about Native Americans to the school curriculum.

Many here in town tell Western Mass News they’re anxious for the results. The town clerk’s office said that you might have to wait until after 11 tonight to hear those.

Western Mass News will bring you the final results and numbers as soon as they are in.

