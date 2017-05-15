Food truck ordinance passed in Springfield City Council meeting

Regulation of food trucks is now on the books in Springfield, but that may not be the last of the issue.

Springfield City Council okayed an ordinance allowing up to 8 food trucks at parking spaces on Lyman and Kaynor streets with up to 8 more food trucks at Riverfront Park.

Vendors will pay a 75-dollar application fee and 150 dollars per quarter for a permit.

The ordinance also limits hours, noise restrictions, and inspections.

After the vote, Councilor Tim Rooke requested that the issue be taken up for consideration again at the next council meeting.

That means the ordinance that passed tonight could possibly be overturned.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.